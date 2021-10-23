Ian Wright has insisted that Arsenal need to be less passive against the top teams and be brave enough to play on the counter-attack against the better sides in the Premier League.

Arsenal produced a commanding performance against Aston Villa on Friday night and won 3-1 at the Emirates.

The Gunners are now unbeaten in six in the Premier League after losing their first three games and have looked much more assured in recent weeks.

But defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City in the opening month remain concerning and Wright stressed that his former side were far too passive against the top teams.

He believes Arsenal need to make sure that they play on the counter-attack and make the top team realise that they can hurt them.

The former Gunner conceded that at the moment the north London club are not good enough to outplay the top sides.

Wright said on Premier League TV after the match: “The thing they have to do against the better teams….like I saw them against Chelsea or City, they were very passive.

“What they have got to do is to try and play a counter-attacking game, they have got to let them come on and see if you can pinch the ball off those teams and let them know that we are going to counter-attack you and we are going to be clinical, doing it.

“That’s what they have got to do.

“I hope so [they are brave enough to do that] as it is the only way they are going to beat those top teams.

“They are not going to outplay them. Those teams will outplay Arsenal.”

The win took Arsenal to the top half of the league table and they are now ninth in the standings.