Fixture: Chelsea vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues are at the top of the league table and Tuchel will not want any slip-ups from his side against the bottom-placed team in the Premier League.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner out injured, the Chelsea boss has been forced to make a few chances up-front and Mason Mount could be played as a false 9, with Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi providing support.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell will play as the wing-backs in the system, with the defensive trio of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Trevoh Chalobah at the back.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have been tasked with the job of providing control and tempo at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Hakim Ziyech, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Team vs Norwich City

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Arrizabalga, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul Ziyech