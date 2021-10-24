A host of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to take aim at the club’s board and manager Nuno following a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.

Spurs’ performance at the London Stadium did nothing to persuade the Tottenham fans who are concerned about Nuno’s style of play.

The Portuguese has had to deal with doubters since he took the job in north London and his side have now lost their last two games on the bounce, following on a Europa Conference League defeat with a loss at West Ham.

Fans are concerned about the state of the club, with Spurs International flagging the speculation that the club will be able to let Nuno go in the summer without a payoff if they do not finish in the top six.

Joseph though does not want to wait until the end of the season and feels Nuno should be let go now.

Diamond Lights is looking above the manager however and is keen for Tottenham to appoint Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to make signings.

Ross believes that the rot started with the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and is of the view that the route Tottenham are now going down was predictable.

Flicks wants Pochettino, now at Paris Saint-Germain, back, while Craig thinks Spurs are looking at a massive rebuilding job.

Tottenham will have an opportunity to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Remember — rumor has it that Spurs don’t have to pay Nuno any compensation in the summer if he doesn’t reach top 6. It this is accurate, keeping him thru the season and making a change in the summer is the cheapest option. And we all know how important that is for Levy. #THFC — Spurs International (@simonyemane) October 24, 2021

y has nuno not gone yet what are the club waiting for there has been no improvement one bit on last season witch was also shocking hes had 15 games and still no change or even a hint of it in our playing style get him out #nunoout #THFC — JosephRobertson#THFC (@joseph8719) October 24, 2021

If these owners have any sense, they don’t 🤦🏻‍♂️, then they’d move heaven & earth to appoint Michael Edwards as head of recruitment next summer. He already knows the club having worked here previous & is available for free. I just don’t know what #thfc are anymore #Rudderless — DiamondLights (@Sunny_THFC) October 24, 2021

This, just way too much of this, awful aimless, turgid football. Mr Levy can we have our club back now please? @SpursOfficial #thfc https://t.co/7HfgkaMVsz — Nick Spalding (@nickjdspalding) October 24, 2021

Who would’ve thought that sacking our best manager in a generation to then get into bed with jose, with zero long term plan if/when that went wrong was going to absolutely kill us, it’s total neglect from the board. #THFC — Ross Kincaide (@Rkincaide) October 24, 2021

You know what. I’m glad we didn’t get Conte because the issues are so so deep. The entire 11 need to be replaced.. including Harry Kane. It’s rotten. Just keep Sonny. #THFC — CRAIG 🍇 (@CraigTyler_) October 24, 2021