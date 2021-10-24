 

Spurs’ performance at the London Stadium did nothing to persuade the Tottenham fans who are concerned about Nuno’s style of play.

 

The Portuguese has had to deal with doubters since he took the job in north London and his side have now lost their last two games on the bounce, following on a Europa Conference League defeat with a loss at West Ham.

 

 

Fans are concerned about the state of the club, with Spurs International flagging the speculation that the club will be able to let Nuno go in the summer without a payoff if they do not finish in the top six.

 

Joseph though does not want to wait until the end of the season and feels Nuno should be let go now.

 

 

Diamond Lights is looking above the manager however and is keen for Tottenham to appoint Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to make signings.

 

Ross believes that the rot started with the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and is of the view that the route Tottenham are now going down was predictable.

 

Flicks wants Pochettino, now at Paris Saint-Germain, back, while Craig thinks Spurs are looking at a massive rebuilding job.

 

Tottenham will have an opportunity to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the EFL Cup.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 