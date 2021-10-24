Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has heaped praise on Whites talent Joe Gelhardt after his impressive display against Wolves on Saturday.

In what was only his second Premier League appearance, the young forward came off the bench and after having a chance to score himself, got Leeds the penalty that would help them equalise and draw the match 1-1.

Praise was quick to come towards Gelhardt from all quarters as the young forward’s impressive game against Wolves followed on from a superb Premier League 2 season, where he has scored six goals in seven games.

One of Elland Road’s heroes in Phillips has joined in the crowd to complement the young forward on his performance.

The midfield star revealed that he loved what he saw from Gelhardt and he also praised the Leeds squad’s never-say-die attitude.

Phillips took to Twitter and wrote: “Love it Joffy.

“Lads never gave up.”

After his two substitute appearances, Gelhardt will be hoping to start a Premier League match and continue to impress at Elland Road.