Former Premier League hitman Chris Sutton believes Manchester United must now sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Liverpool crushed the Red Devils 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored through Naby Keita (5th minute), Diogo Jota (13th minute) and Mohamed Salah (38th, 45th and 50th minutes) to take all three Premier League points with a ruthless performance against an out-of-sorts Manchester United.

Despite the season still being in October, there are increasing calls for Solksjaer to be sacked and Sutton thinks Liverpool have effectively made the Norwegian’s position untenable.

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “We’ve stuck up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now but he’s been there for almost three years now.

“With the signings at the start of the season you were thinking they have to challenge for the title.

“But I really don’t see any other way. He has to go, surely?”

Manchester United have been insistent that they will not sack Solskjaer and back him to continue to lead the club forward.

The Red Devils are still just three points off the top four and are next in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next weekend, before they then return to Champions League action with a trip to Italy to play Atalanta.