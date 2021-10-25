Jan Aage Fjortoft has taken aim at the Manchester United players for letting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer down, while admitting that his countryman could now pay with his job.

Solskjaer was forced to watch on from the touchline as Liverpool took Manchester United apart at Old Trafford, running out 5-0 winners in the Premier League clash.

Pressure is now growing on Solskjaer and some Manchester United fans have lost faith in the Norwegian, with calls for the club to act and sack him.

Former Premier League striker Fjortoft is of the view that the Manchester United players are getting off too easily and are hiding behind the club legend.

He revealed he watched the match back and cannot see how Solskjaer is responsible for missed chances and bad defending.

Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: “The process around a manager not winning enough games we all know.

“But let’s not forget all the Manchester United – players who now are standing scared behind their mummy’s skirt afraid to be revealed…

“Yes! Ole G the manager! Ole G is also taking the responsibility. And will probably pay the ultimately price.

“But I just watched the highlights of the game now.

“Still can’t see Ole G missing in front of the goal, nor can I see his bad defending”, the former Norway striker added.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to a third place finish in the 2019/20 campaign and then to a runners-up finish in the 2020/21 season.

However, he is now at risk of losing his job early into the current season.