Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Arsenal have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners are clashing with the Yorkshire side in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and know that progression would secure a spot in the quarter-final of the competition.

Manager Mikel Arteta is without midfielder Granit Xhaka for tonight’s encounter, while the last time Arsenal met Leeds they ran out 4-2 winners in the Premier League.

Games between the two teams in 2020 were tight though, with Leeds holding Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road and only narrowly losing 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup.

For this evening’s game, Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he selects Cedric, Ben White, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac.

In midfield, Arsenal deploy Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny, while Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe support Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta could turn to his bench tonight, if needed, and has options available to him that include Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal Team vs Leeds United

Leno, Cedric, White, Holding, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Tavares, Chambers, Lokonga, Partey, Saka, Salah-Eddine, Lacazette, Balogun