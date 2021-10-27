Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno has selected his team and substitutes for this evening’s fourth round EFL Cup tie away at fellow Premier League side Burnley.

Nuno is struggling to keep many of the Tottenham fans on side, with inconsistent performances and a style of play considered to be conservative not helping his cause.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at West Ham United at the weekend and Nuno will hope to see his men bounce back this evening and book a spot in the EFL Cup last eight.

The Spurs boss picks summer arrival Pierluigi Gollini in goal, while in defence he selects Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as full-backs, with Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero in the centre.

Midfield sees Nuno deploy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil support Harry Kane.

Nuno has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham last met Burnley in a cup competition, the FA Cup, in 2015 and won 4-2 at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Bryan, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Rodon, Dier, Doherty, Reguilon, Tanganga, Ndombele, Lucas, Son