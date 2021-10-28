Trevor Sinclair is of the view that Dele Alli’s struggles on the pitch in recent seasons are down to him and stressed that he needs to leave Tottenham Hotspur to get back to his best, dismissing thoughts his issues are related to the manager.

Alli struggled for game time under former boss Jose Mourinho last term but had an encouraging start to this season under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, after starting Spurs’ opening six Premier League games of the season, Alli has remained on the bench in each of their last three league outings, and was left out of the squad for Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Former top flight star Sinclair is of the view that Alli has failed to return to the levels that once endeared him to the fans and insists it is down to him, more than the managers he played under.

Asked about his thoughts on Alli’s situation at Spurs, Sinclair said on talkSPORT: “I have been a huge fan of Dele Alli.

“I remember, probably last year when he came out and said he is dropping all his commercial deals, he wants to concentrate on his football and get his head down, back to being the Dele Alli that we all once loved and really enjoyed watching as a footballer and it has not quite materialised.

“He has been through a few different managers now at Tottenham so you cannot point a finger and say ‘well it is the manager’.

“So, there is only one common denominator, it has got to be the footballer.”

Sinclair feels Alli, who has been playing for Spurs six years, needs to leave the club to get his mojo back and revive his faltering career.

“I think he needs to move.

“Yes [Alli has been at Spurs for six years], I think he needs to move.”

Tottenham are understood to be open to letting Alli leave in the upcoming transfer windows with the midfielder having struggled to impress under Nuno this season.