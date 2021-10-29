Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted he does not care about the situation around Manchester United and is sure that they are still a fantastic team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure at Manchester United following their 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and some feel he has been given the next three games to save his job at Old Trafford.

However, a defeat at Spurs on Saturday could spell the end of his time as Manchester United manager and the team are under pressure to respond.

But Nuno insisted that he is not paying attention to the noise around the Manchester United side and stressed that they are still a very good team.

He is not bothered about their form and insisted that his Tottenham side will face a good team with some very talented players.

The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “Man United are a fantastic football team with very good players so this is what we expect.

“Not because of the situation that has happened before, we know exactly we are going to face.

“And we are going to face a very good team of football.”

Manchester United bosses are already believed to be sounding out replacements and one more bad result could end Solskjaer’s stint as manager at Old Trafford.