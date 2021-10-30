A host of Tottenham Hotspur fans are expecting a tough test against West Ham United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, but they are also gunning for revenge against the Hammers.

West Ham beat Spurs last weekend courtesy of a Michail Antonio strike to leapfrog their London rivals in the table and move to fourth place at the time.

Spurs reached the final of the EFL Cup last season and while they failed to win it then, they will be looking at this year’s competition as another prospect to end their trophy-drought.

Fans have been reacting to the draw and Billie thinks that Spurs fans looking at West Ham as a daunting prospect is proof of the sorry state of the club.

Jade would have expected Tottenham to have the upper hand over West Ham had it not been for the defeat last weekend.

Aaron cannot help but think that Antonio will again prove to be the antagonist for Spurs but he is relieved that Tottenham have avoided the big-hitters, a view shared by Gary.

AJTHFC10 thinks that the match being at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium provides a good opportunity for Spurs to take revenge on the Hammers, while Martin also is satisfied by the draw as he thinks the Hammers are overrated and Spurs could literally serve some cold revenge.

Tottenham though are struggling for consistency in the league and lost 3-0 at home against Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Says a lot about the state of our club that drawing West Ham at home in the cup isn’t a good draw — Billie (@Billie_T) October 30, 2021

@SpursOfficial vs West Ham in the carabao cup… like to think it would be easy but after last week who knows!! — Jade Glover (@jad_x) October 30, 2021

That’s Antonio scoring against us again then. At least we’ve avoided Liverpool and Chelsea and we’re at home. #thfc #coys — Aaron Gratton (@ABGratton24) October 30, 2021

Rather West Ham, than Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool to be honest. #COYS #THFC — Gary Ford (@spursfordie) October 30, 2021

I will take that at home 🤤😍 REVENGE IS COMING COYS!!!!!!!!!!!! #THFC #COYS — YidArmy (@AJTHFC10) October 30, 2021

Brilliant draw for @SpursOfficial at home against the ridiculous over-hyped @WestHam Revenge is a dish best served up cold and it will be a cold day in December, perfect pre-Christmas present for all #THFC fans. #COYS https://t.co/qh0N88LwGv — Martin Turner (@MartinTurner66) October 30, 2021