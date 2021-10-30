Fixture: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash away at Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Following a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, Solskjaer will hope to see a reaction from his side and will be keen to end a winless run of four games in the league.

The Manchester United boss has made a few changes to the team and the system and has gone with three at the back with Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire playing as the three centre-backs.

A midfield three of Scott McTominay, Fred and Bruno Fernandes have been deployed, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw operating as wing-backs.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will lead the line for Manchester United as the two strikers up front.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are some of the attacking options Solskjaer has on the bench today.

Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Lingard, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Rashford, Sancho