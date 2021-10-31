Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed that he would be glad to stay on St. James’ Park for a long time, as long as the club’s ambitions match his own.

Saint-Maximin landed at St. James Park in the summer of 2019 and in his time on Tyneside, the winger has earned praise for his performances, despite the club enduring mixed results.

With the takeover earlier in the month making Newcastle the richest club in the world on paper, there is a new wave of enthusiasm among Magpies supporters who believe the club can now turn into a powerhouse.

Saint-Maximin insisted that as long as the Magpies’ ambitions are in line with his own, he sees himself continuing at St. James’ Park for a long time.

However, the winger also revealed that he has lofty ambitions and if the club are not able to match those, he would have to possibly look for a transfer.

“If Newcastle’s ambitions and mine match, of course I see myself staying at Newcastle”, Saint-Maximin told French radio station RMC, when asked where he sees himself in ten years.

“But for sure, with the goals that I have, if things don’t go as planned… I know very well what I want, the ambitions that I have in regards to the World Cup and the Champions League, if those ambitions don not match, I would be forced to think about something else.”

Saint-Maximin only has a scant six appearances in the Europa League to his name, having never played a match in the Champions League proper, and none them have been for the Magpies.

The winger has not made the France squad yet, and he will be hoping that he gets the chance to play at the highest of levels for both club and country.