Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has insisted that Harry Kane is not happy at Tottenham Hotspur and is ruining the atmosphere at the club.

The north London giants have confirmed that they have parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo just four months after appointing him as their new head coach.

Reflecting on Nuno’s sacking, Keys believes that the attitudes of some players, including Kane, played a major role in driving the Portuguese tactician out of the club.

Keys is of the view that Kane is not happy at Tottenham on the back of his failed transfer to Manchester City in the summer and feels he is ruining the atmosphere at the club.

He went on to suggest that Spurs should have accepted a £75m bid from Manchester City in the summer and claimed that they would not earn such a sum for him now.

“Nuno has gone. Driven out in double quick time by player power“, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Or maybe it was more simple than that – an H-bomb.

“Harry isn’t happy. He’s making that very clear.

“He’s wearing the jersey but doing little more than putting it on. He’s stinking the place out.

“Would Spurs have been better off taking City’s £75m in the summer?

“Right now I don’t think they’d get anything like that for him.“

With Tottenham pushing to bring in Antonio Conte as their new boss, it remains to be seen if Kane and other Spurs players can help the club turn things around.