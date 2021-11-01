Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has respect for Nuno Espirito Santo and is dejected that things did not go according to plan for the Portuguese tactician with Spurs.

Tottenham have confirmed that they have parted ways with Nuno just four months after appointing him on the back of consecutive defeats to West Ham and Manchester United.

Having shown Nuno the exit door, the north London giants have begun the hunt for a new boss, with Antonio Conte said to be the favourite for the job.

As Nuno’s four-month stint with Tottenham comes to an end, former Spurs star Vega has expressed his gratitude towards the Portuguese tactician for his efforts.

Vega feels it is a shame that things went downhill for Nuno despite the Portuguese making a bright start at Tottenham and lauded him for taking the job on short notice and when there were uncertainties around Harry Kane’s future.

“Well, thank you, Nuno“, Vega wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a shame because he was at the top of the league a few months back and now this.

“I still believe he is a good manager and dared to come even with all the Harry Kane [situation] was going on and at short notice with restriction taking new players in the transfer window.“

With Tottenham pulling the plug on Nuno, it remains to be seen if they can convince Conte to take charge as their new boss.