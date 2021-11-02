Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae is an admirer of Fashion Sakala’s willingness to take shots and insisted that the other Gers players need to do that more often.

Steven Gerrard’s side extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to four points with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Motherwell on Sunday.

James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe found the back of the net for Rangers, but it was Sakala who stole the show as he netted a hat-trick for the side.

Reflecting on Sakala’s performance against Motherwell, former Rangers star Rae admitted that he did not expect the Zambian to score a hat-trick on the evening and went on to hail him as an unorthodox forward.

Rae lauded Sakala’s willingness to take shots throughout the game and explained that other Rangers players need to follow in the striker’s path by trying to test the goalkeeper more often.

The Scot was also pleased with Sakala’s post-match interview, labelling it humbling and a breath of fresh air.

“I didn’t [see that Sakala hat-trick coming]“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But, the one thing he does do is he is very unorthodox.

“He drives at the line, he checks in, he is always looking to get a shot off, I quite like that.

“I’ve said it for a long time Rangers players need to shoot a lot more often instead of trying to walk it into the net.

“For me, it [Sakala’s post-match interview] was really humbling and refreshing and he looks a breath of fresh air.“

Sakala, who joined Rangers from KV Oostende in the summer, has scored four goals and provided one assist from 14 appearances across all competitions this term.