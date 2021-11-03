Former Italy international Alessio Tacchinardi has hailed Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his ability to produce big moments in games.

Another turgid Manchester United performance on Tuesday night in Bergamo was rescued by Ronaldo who scored twice in a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

The point in Italy kept Manchester United on course to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, but it was another insipid showing from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils side.

Tacchinardi lavished praise on Atalanta’s attitude to keep getting at Manchester United and feels they should be lauded for the way they approached the game at home on Tuesday night.

But he conceded that it was eventually Ronaldo who made the difference and insisted that he has the ability to decide any game by producing big moments and scoring goals.

The former Atalanta midfielder told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset: “Gasperini’s team are the most European of all Italian teams because they always play openly and they proved it again tonight.

“They were punished by a player such as Cristiano Ronaldo who has venom in his body and knows how to decide every game.

“But congratulations to Atalanta for how they approached and played this match as a European team.”

Ronaldo has scored five times in four Champions League group games this season and netted nine in all competitions.