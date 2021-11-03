Ramon Vega has issued advice to Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane to learn from Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo about attitude and professionalism towards the club and manager.

Kane was hoping to leave Spurs for Manchester City in the summer, but Tottenham chief Daniel Levy was not open to any negotiations and managed to keep him at the club.

However, Kane has struggled to find his form in the Premier League this season, managing to score only once in eight starts under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and many believe his failed move to Manchester City has impacted his performances.

Former Spurs star Vega has issued advice to Kane to learn from Red Devils star Ronaldo, who has been turning up with crucial goals in recent games, on how to be a better professional and possess the drive to perform on the pitch irrespective of the manager.

Vega believes Ronaldo is the best player in the world and Kane should learn how to respect his team-mates, his club and how to concentrate on his own game.

“Harry Kane, you should learn from Ronaldo, his attitude, passion, drive and professionalism towards the club and players no matter what manager he is under”, Vega wrote on Twitter.

“He respects the players and club because he respects himself and only concentrates on his game.

“That’s why he is the BEST!

“No excuse.”

It has been claimed that Kane has welcomed the arrival of Antonio Conte as Spurs new boss, and he is now prepared to abandon any plans to leave the club, determined to give his best on the pitch.