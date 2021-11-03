Graham Roberts has insisted that it is now or never for Tottenham Hotspur to step up with their performances on the pitch, having roped in a sensational manager in Antonio Conte.

Spurs struggled to build on an encouraging start to their Premier League campaign, losing five of their last seven league games, culminating in Nuno Espirito Santo being shown the exit door on Monday.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy managed to rope in ex-Inter coach Conte to succeed the Portuguese, which has put the majority of Spurs fan into a buoyant mood.

Spurs legend Roberts is delighted with Conte’s appointment and has insisted that it is now or never for the capital club to step and deliver on the pitch.

Roberts explained that Tottenham have some great players in their ranks and now have a sensational manager to lead them; he stressed they cannot point to any excuses, show a lack of enthusiasm and cut corners when it comes to giving their whole for the club.

“Now is time for this team [Spurs] to step up once again, been too long”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“No more excuses no more lack of enthusiasm no more cutting corners.

“We have some very good lads and some very good players it is now or never under this sensational manager [in Conte]. COYS”

Conte’s first challenge in the Spurs dugout will come in the shape of Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.