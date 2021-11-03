Roma striker Tammy Abraham is confident that Tottenham Hotspur are only going to improve under Antonio Conte, his former manager at Chelsea.

Spurs moved swiftly and decisively to bring in the former Premier League winning manager on Tuesday after they got rid of Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday.

A dismal 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at home meant Spurs have lost five of their opening ten Premier League games and the club felt that they needed a change in the dugout.

Conte won the Serie A title with Inter last season and Abraham is aware of the effect the Italian can have on players from his time together with him at Chelsea.

He is certain that the Italian is only going to improve the north London club with his skills.

However, Abraham stressed Roma have a great manager in Jose Mourinho and he would love to face Spurs in the Europa Conference League final this season.

The striker told Sky Italia: “I had the pleasure of being coached by Conte.

“I know his skills.

“I am sure he will make Tottenham grow a lot but we have a great coach as well from whom we are learning a lot.

“If the teams do well it would be nice to face them in the final.

“But we have to concentrate on the game against Bodo and try to get through the group stage.”

Conte’s first job as Spurs boss will be to revive his side’s chances of reaching the next round of the Europa Conference League when they host Vitesse on Thursday night.