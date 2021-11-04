Former top flight star Alan McInally is of the view that new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte should urge Harry Kane to push forward instead of dropping deep.

The north London giants sacked Nuno Espirito Santo just four months after appointing him as their head coach and announced Conte as their new boss this week.

One of the major challenges Conte will be looking to address after taking over the reins at Tottenham is getting Kane, who has only one Premier League goal to his name this term, back in form.

Former top flight striker McInally is of the view that Conte should urge the Englishman to push forward rather than dropping deep and trying to help the team.

McInally pointed out how Kane has been dropping deep a lot for Tottenham this season and is hopeful that Conte will get the best out of him by keeping him higher up the pitch.

“We all agree that Harry Kane is a sensational football player“, McInally said on Footy Accumulators’ The Group Chat.

“But, he has got to do his work that way [by going forward] instead of coming this way [dropping back].

“That is what he has been doing.

“So, hopefully, Conte will keep him up the pitch.

“That will make Tottenham go forward hopefully rather than him coming deep to try and help the team.

“We like Conte and we expect him to make Spurs better.“

As Conte begins his spell as the new Tottenham head coach, it remains to be seen if he can get the England captain back in form.