Arsenal new boy Takehiro Tomiyasu has claimed that he rejected an approach from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day of the last transfer window and jumped at the opportunity to become a Gunner.

Tomiyasu put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium on deadline day of the last transfer window, but Arsenal were not the only Premier League club interested in his services.

Arsenal’s north London rivals Spurs were also interested on signing the Japan international to add to their options at right-back, but they ultimately roped in Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

However, Tomiyasu has revealed that Spurs were keen on him until the last day of the summer transfer window and claims he was the one who opted to knock back their interest.

The defender added that as soon as the Gunners approached him, he jumped at the opportunity and sealed the move from Bologna.

“I thought I wasn’t able to join Arsenal”, Tomiyasu told DAZN Japan.

“I thought I was going to Spurs.

“On deadline day, I rejected them.

“Arsenal asked me to join them, and I did immediately.”

Tomiyasu has been a fixture in the Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta this season and helped them register a 3-1 win against Spurs in the Premier League in September.