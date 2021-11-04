New Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has admitted he did not enjoy his side’s “crazy” 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, as Spurs must learn to “kill” opponents off when they have the chance.

Conte jumped straight back into life as the manager of a Premier League club by picking a strong side for the Europa Conference League home clash.

Tottenham started with huge intensity and raced into a 3-0 lead as it looked like Vitesse were set to be crushed in north London.

The Dutch outfit fought back though and had reduced the deficit to just 3-2 by the time the half time whistle was blown.

Tottenham saw Cristian Romero sent off in the second half, while Vitesse lost two players to red cards, as the game ebbed and flowed, but ended in a 3-2 Spurs win.

Conte admits he does not enjoy such games and insists Spurs must kill opponents when they have the chance.

“Who knows me very well, knows I dislike this type of crazy game”, he said at his post match press conference.

“When there is the possibility to kill the opponent, you must kill.

“But for sure my players have shown me great commitment and great resilience.

“This team needs to win also [when] suffering.”

The new Spurs boss believes that there is much room for improvement, however admits that finding the time needed on the training pitch is a challenge with games coming thick and fast.

“We need a bit of patience. I know I have to be patient.

“We don’t have much time to work but I know that through work we have a lot of space for improvement.

“I am sure if I have time to work with these players we have a lot of space for improvement.

“We need to find time to work, this is the real problem at the moment”, he added.

Conte will now switch his focus towards the Premier League where Rafael Benitez’s Everton are set to provide the opposition on Sunday.