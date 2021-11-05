Arsenal loan star Lucas Torreira has revealed he is getting back to his best at loan club Fiorentina, where he is able to clock up game time regularly, unlike in recent seasons.

The Uruguayan left Arsenal on a year-long loan deal for Fiorentina in the summer with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta deeming him to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

The Fiorentina spell is Torreira’s second consecutive season away from Arsenal on a temporary basis having spent last term at La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder has revealed that he feels very good in his second stint in Italy and stressed he is getting back to the level he wants at Fiorentina

Torreira added that he is able to play more frequently at La Viola compared to recent seasons and the confidence his new coach, team-mates and the club’s staff are showing in him is helping him get back to his best.

“I feel very good, honestly”, Torreira told Fiorentina’s official channel.

“I’m getting back to the level I want, which I had lost a bit in the period in which I didn’t have time to prepare and play.

“I am playing more [now and] it is important to gain confidence and feel it from the coach, staff and my team-mates.”

Fiorentina have secured an option to make Torreira’s move from Arsenal permanent next summer for £13m.