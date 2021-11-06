Jamie Carragher has insisted that it is ludicrous to suggest that Manchester United should not bring in another manager because their previous experiences with Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal did not work out.

The pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford ramped up as Manchester United suffered another demoralising 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the local derby at home on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City were 2-0 ahead at half-time and were in cruise control in the second break as they hardly broke a sweat to walk away with all three points from Old Trafford.

There are further question marks over whether Solskjaer should continue as Manchester United manager.

It has been suggested that Manchester United want to continue with the Norwegian as their experience with Mourinho and Van Gaal, two managers with big pedigree, did not work out.

But Carragher insisted that view is complete nonsense and does not believe it should stop the club from trying to bring in a better manager than Solskjaer.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “What a load of nonsense it is that because Jose/LVG failed at Man United they shouldn’t look for a better manager.”

Manchester United have lost eight home games in all competitions in a calendar year for the first time since 1989.

The Premier League giants have not won a league game at home since beating Newcastle United in September and Solskjaer will hope that his side’s form turns around quickly.