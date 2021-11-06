Former top-flight star Andy Gray has indicated that that the buck stops at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the current squad he has is better than the group of players he inherited almost three years ago.

Solskjaer has found himself under immense scrutiny as his Manchester United side suffered another home defeat at the hands of local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United’s season has been unravelling quickly and the calls to sack the Norwegian have only grown stronger after another insipid performance in one more big game at home.

There was genuine hope at the start of the season that Manchester United could be serious title contenders this season and Gray stressed that they have the squad for that.

He insisted that Solskjaer has built a stronger squad over the last three years, but now the onus is on him to get the best out of them.

The former striker indicated the buck stops with the manager now and he is not able to motivate a talented group of players to perform.

Gray said on beIN SPORTS: “The damning thing for me is that when I look at the players he took over and the group of players they have got, they are better.

“There is stronger depth, when you look behind you see good players sitting on the bench who can change the way they play and they are a much better quality-wise group of players.

“That should be a group good enough for a title challenge if the manager was picking a team, setting the tactics, driving them and motivating them.

“I don’t know what kind of motivator he is.

“He is no Fergie or [Jose] Mourinho that’s for sure. Motivation, even for good players, is important as ever.

“I don’t know where it comes from but if it doesn’t come from him then that group of players will do what it is doing now and fail to achieve what I think they can.”

With the international break next, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to wield the axe on Solskjaer’s time as manager at Old Trafford in the coming days.