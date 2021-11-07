Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has picked his team and substitutes to go up against Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Conte saw his men play out a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night as he made an immediate impact but also saw Tottenham’s defensive issues.

The Italian will want to get off to a flying start in the Premier League by putting Everton, who have lost their last three games on the spin, to the sword this afternoon.

Tottenham have drawn their last two league meetings at Goodison Park, last winning at the ground in December 2018.

Conte has Hugo Lloris in goal today, while at the back he names a three of Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies, while Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon are wing-backs.

Tottenham field Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, along with Oliver Skipp, while Lucas supports Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Everton

Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Alli, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bergwijn