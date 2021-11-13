Former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino believes a hat-trick for England will be a turning point in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s season.

Kane has struggled this season following a summer where he played in the European Championship final and was denied a move to Manchester City by Tottenham despite his willingness to leave.

The 28-year-old has scored just once in the Premier League this season and has looked out of sorts thus far in the campaign.

Kane got amongst the goals for England on Friday night when he netted a hat-trick against Albania and Cascarino admits that the game and the goals came at the perfect time for him.

With Antonio Cote arriving at Spurs as their new manager, the former striker believes Kane can look at the Albania hat-trick as the turning point in his season and conceded that he desperately needed that confidence.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT: “I think it was the perfect game for him just to get a little bit of belief back in him.

“With a new manager at the club, I just think it was perfect timing for him.

“There is nothing better than walking back into the dressing room when he gets back to Tottenham with a great experience on international duty.

“You have got a bit of a spring in your step, a bit of smile and he will all that. He needed that, he certainly did.

“He will look back at the hat-trick as a big turning point to the season, it feels like he can put a line under what happened in the Euros and the transfer to City and now he can do what we know he can do best, which is to score goals.”

Kane will hope to get back amongst the goals once he returns from the international break and wear the Tottenham colours against Leeds United at home on Sunday 21st November.