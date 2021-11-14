Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is keen to assess his squad fully before he makes decisions on what players to sign in the January transfer window, according to football.london.

Conte has been brought in to replace Nuno, with the Portuguese being shown the door by Spurs on 1st November following unhappiness over the team’s level of performance, combined with poor results.

It has been suggested that Tottenham tempted Conte to take over in north London by promising to back him in the transfer market and the Italian is tipped to make signings in January.

The Premier League side have already been linked with a host of players, including Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Conte has not yet made any decisions on who he wants to bring in when the January window opens.

The Italian tactician wants to take a close look at his squad on the training pitch and in games before deciding what he needs going forward.

Conte will also take a call on who he wants to ship out from Spurs.

He will get another up-close look at his players in action next weekend when Tottenham lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side.