Tottenham academy manager Dean Rastrick has described young striker Dilan Markanday as an intelligent and grounded individual, who is well-aware of the hard work that is still required for the transition to the first-team.

The 20-year-old, who earned his first-team debut for Tottenham this season, has been rewarded with the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

The award delights Rastrick, who feels that Markanday is a very humble person who is well-aware of the importance of the award he has just won.

“We’re very proud that Dilan has won this award”, Rastrick told his club’s official site.

“He’s a very grounded and intelligent young man who recognises what this Under-23 award means but also knows the hard work that’s still going to be required as he continues to develop with the overall aim of eventually transitioning into first-team football.”

Markanday recently became the first British Asian player to represent the Tottenham first-team, and while recognising the feat, Rastrick advised the player to keep developing and improving.

“We’re obviously delighted that he recently made an important piece of history as the first British Asian to represent our first team in a competitive game.

“The challenge now is to keep developing and improving.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the coming months.”

Markanday’s debut for the Tottenham first-team happened in the Europa Conference League in a 1-0 defeat against Dutch side Vitesse away from home.

He has been on an amazing run of form for Tottenham’s Under-23 side, scoring ten goals in ten appearances thus far this season.