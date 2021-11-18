Dimitar Berbatov has warned Harry Kane that fans will be questioning him even more if he fails to score goals for Tottenham Hotspur following stellar outings with England on international duty.

With only one Premier League goal to his name so far this season, Kane has been struggling with his form for Spurs, resulting in many fans questioning his commitment to the club after a summer which saw his efforts to push through a move to Manchester City come undone.

However, the hitman was at his brilliant best for England in the just concluded international break, during which he found the back of the net seven times in two games, against Albania and San Marino.

But former Tottenham hitman Berbatov has warned Kane that people will start questioning him more if he fails to kick on and score goals for Spurs after being on fire for his country.

Nonetheless, Berbatov is of the view that performing well for the Three Lions has helped Kane regain a lot of confidence and stressed the needs for his club team-mates to also back him more to get back to his best.

“For Harry Kane it was a great period of time to go and play those two sides for England, he scored seven goals and I’m sure his confidence will be sky high again”, Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

“I hope he brings that form back with him to Spurs because people will be asking even more questions if he doesn’t.

“At Spurs, he is surrounded by players who work with him, support him and give him the ball to score, and at the end of the day if they are going through a difficult period, he will suffer from that too.

“He needs the team around him to help him, like with England, he has the players around him to help him score goals.

“It’s a challenge, but the confidence is there now for Kane, so I’m sure that if he gets a chance to score in the upcoming matches he will, because after his last two matches he will be thinking he can score from anywhere.”

Spurs are set to welcome Leeds United in a top flight clash on Sunday and fans will be hoping Kane can find the mark against the Whites.