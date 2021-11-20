Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been a disaster waiting to happen at Manchester United and dubbed their loss at Watford the lowest of the low.

Manchester United suffered another humiliating defeat on Saturday when they suffered a 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road to Watford.

The relegation candidates hammered the Red Devils on home turf and further deepened the crisis around Solskjaer, who is now believed to be on the brink of being sacked.

Manchester United have won just one in their last seven games, but Burley stressed that the defeat to Watford was a new low for them.

He insisted that all at the club are to be blamed for the way Manchester United have capitulated this season, but conceded that it was always on the cards when they appointed Solskjaer as a manager.

Burley took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s one thing getting battered and humiliated by City and Liverpool but this was another level.

“I mean the lowest of lows.

“An utter embarrassment from players to management/coaches.

“[It] was a disaster waiting to happen from the day they appointed him full time.”

It remains to be seen whether the Manchester United board act ahead of their crucial Champions League game against Villarreal next week.