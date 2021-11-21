Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Antonio Conte has picked his Tottenham Hotspur team to welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United to north London this afternoon for a Premier League clash.

Conte saw his Spurs side held to a 0-0 draw by Everton before the international break and he will be keen to pick up all three points today.

Victory would move Spurs on to 19 points in the league and past crisis club Manchester United.

Conte must make do without midfielder Oliver Skipp, who is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards, while Cristian Romero has a hamstring issue.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham, while Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon are the wing-backs, with a back three of Japhet Tangana, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg slots into midfield for Spurs with Harry Winks, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench to shake things up during the 90 minutes if needed, including Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leeds United

Lloris, Emerson, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Sessegnon, Bryan, Bergwijn, Alli, Ndombele