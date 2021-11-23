Granit Xhaka has revealed that he is open to returning to his former club Borussia Monchengladbach if they want him back once his current deal at Arsenal expires.

Xhaka played for the German outfit for four years before he moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2016.

The midfielder was close to leaving the Emirates Stadium in the last transfer window, but ultimately ended up extending his current deal by one year that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

However, the Switzerland international has revealed that he is still open to returning to Borussia-Park after his Gunners stint.

Xhaka further added that if Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is ready to take him back to the club he will be also be open to a return.

“I’ve just renewed my contract, which will continue for two and a half years”, Xhaka said on the MitGeredet podcast.

“[By] then I’ll be 32.

“And if Max Eberl is ready to take me back at 32, my door will be open too.”

Xhaka has returned to training after suffering an injury in early October but is not expected to feature in Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the weekend.