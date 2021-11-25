Manchester United carried out background checks on Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino in October, according to The Athletic.

PSG have reportedly knocked back an enquiry from Manchester United about Pochettino’s availability at this stage of the season.

The Parisians do not want to lose the Argentine now and Manchester United are now focused on appointing an interim manager.

PSG are expected to be more amenable to Pochettino leaving in the summer when he will have a year left on his current deal with the French giants.

Manchester United are keeping their eyes on him and it has been claimed that they carried out checks on Pochettino even before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

As the Norwegian was fumbling, Manchester United contacted people close to Pochettino in October to carry out background checks.

The Premier League giants enquired about his behaviour behind the scenes, how he treats people and his ways of working at a top club.

The Argentine very much remains in the frame for the summer when Manchester United plan to bring in a permanent manager.

For the moment, he is set to stay at PSG and Manchester United are expecting to appoint an interim boss in the coming days.