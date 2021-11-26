Manchester United never believed that they had a chance to get Mauricio Pochettino out of Paris Saint-Germain midway through the season, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick, who is set to become the interim Manchester United manager until the end of the season.

He will be retained at Manchester United for two years beyond next summer in a consultancy role, where he will be expected to help out strengthening the football operations at Old Trafford.

Rangnick is expected to take charge in his interim role next week, but there were noises that Manchester United would be able to take Pochettino out of PSG.

The Argentine was keen to return to England immediately, but it has been claimed Manchester United never rated their chances of getting him midway through the campaign.

Manchester United focused on getting in an interim boss and did not work towards getting Pochettino now.

The Red Devils never felt that they had any chance of convincing PSG to let their manager go.

Rangnick was their top choice to become the interim boss and a deal is now in place for him to take over next week.

Michael Carrick will be in charge of the team when Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.