Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with bottom club Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta saw his men’s progressed checked with a heavy 4-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend and will be keen for Arsenal to return to winning ways this afternoon.

The Gunners have not lost against Newcastle since a 2-1 loss at St James’ Park in early 2018 and have not been beaten at home by the Magpies since 2010.

Arteta is without defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Granit Xhaka.

He selects Aaron Ramsdale in goal, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares operate as full-backs. Central defence sees Ben White link up with Gabriel.

Thomas Partey and Sambi Lokonga slot into midfield, while Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Arteta needs to make changes at any point he can look to his bench, where options available include Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Leno, Tierney, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli