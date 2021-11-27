Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Graham Potter’s Brighton outfit on the south coast in a Premier League game this evening.

The Whites have struggled to pick up results on a consistent basis this season, but boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking for his side to climb the table soon, heading into the busy December fixture list.

Leeds lost 2-0 away at Brighton last term, but the Seagulls have not won at home in their last three outings.

Bielsa remains without a number of influential players through injury, with Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford still sidelined.

The Whites boss picks Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he selects Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper in the centre.

In midfield, Bielsa goes with Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw, while further up the pitch Raphinha, Daniel James and Jack Harrison support Rodrigo.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he wants to change things, including Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, McCarron, Jenkins, Klich, Roberts, Gelhardt