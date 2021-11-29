Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has insisted that Ralf Rangnick could exactly be the elite football operator that Manchester United need to come out of their stasis.

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick as their new interim manager until the end of the season on Monday and his subsequent consultancy role.

The club are hopeful that the German will help them finish in the Premier League’s top four and take them deep in both the Champions League and the FA Cup in the latter half of the campaign.

Jordan conceded that he has to listen to managers such as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have reacted to Rangnick’s appointment and stressed that he just could be the man Manchester United need.

He believes the 63-year-old could sort out Manchester United’s football structure and be the man to take all the key football decisions going forward.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Does it fix the problem for Manchester United?

“Well, I am inclined to some extent to listen to some of these managers who are sitting there going, hang on a second, the Premier League got tougher.

“Here’s how Ralf Rangnick might be the solution. He might just not be the Life of Brian, he might just be the messiah [Monty Python reference].

“He might give them that link.

“He might be the proper, nailed-on football operator and say, here I am now, thank you [Ed] Woodward and go and get another deal somewhere else and come back as a consultant to get Team Viewer to sign another five-year sponsorship.

“As far as the big boy stuff, the grown-up stuff, the football – you are excluded and I am now here.

“And that might well be the saving grace for Manchester United.

“I think he will make Manchester United better.”

Rangnick is expected to play a major role in helping Manchester United identify their next full-time manager as well.