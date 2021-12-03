Ramon Vega has expressed his delight at seeing Celtic new boy Kyogo Furuhashi flourish in Scotland with a string of brilliant performances and insists his arrival is one of the best things to happen to the club.

New Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou put his deep knowledge of Japanese football into use in the summer to prompt Celtic to bring in Furuhashi from J1 League side Vissel Kobe.

With 14 goals and five assists from 22 outings across all competitions so far this season, Furuhashi has hit the ground running in Celtic colours, walking into the hearts of the Hoops faithful.

Ex-Bhoys star Vega is impressed with Furuhashi and is delighted for him after another goalscoring display in a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win against Hearts on Thursday, lauding him as a great striker.

The former defender insists signing the Japan international in the summer was one of the best things to happen to Celtic and stressed he always believed the 26-year-old would shine at his new club.

Vega wrote on Twitter: “This guy Kyogo Furuhashi is just brilliant!

“The Best thing that happen to Celtic.

“I said it from the beginning when he joined the club.

“Great Striker.”

Hoops fans will be hoping Furuhashi will keep providing the fireworks up front for Celtic with their next challenge coming in the shape of Dundee United on Sunday in the league.