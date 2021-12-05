Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has insisted he will be back in action in just a few days, easing injury fears.

Reguilon started in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday, but was forced off in just the 22nd minute, with Ryan Sessegnon replacing him.

There were instantly concerns over how long the left sided player will be out of action for, especially with Spurs now in the thick of the busy December fixture list.

I’ll be back in a few days. Don’t sell me in @OfficialFPL 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AByzlwV49M — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) December 5, 2021

Reguilon has taken to social media though to calm nerves and insist he will be back in action for Tottenham within just a few days.

And he joked those who have selected him in their fantasy teams should not sell him.

He posted a photograph on social media and wrote: “I’ll be back in a few days.

“Don’t sell me in @OfficialFPL.”

The news that Reguilon is not looking at a lengthy absence will be a boost for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte as he looks ahead to what could be a crucial period in the season for his side.