Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes that Ryan Sessegnon has great power and quality, but warned the youngster he must continue to improve to be worthy of a place in the Spurs squad.

Sessegnon was named amongst the substitutes for Spurs’ home Premier League meeting with Norwich City on Sunday, but found himself drafted into the action in just the 22nd minute following an injury to Sergio Reguilon; Reguilon has insisted he is fine.

The left-sided player helped Tottenham to the 3-0 win, with goals from Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Heung-Min Son putting Norwich to the sword.

Conte is pleased with how Sessegnon performed, but has high expectations of the player because he believes he can do even better.

And he warned that Sessegnon will have to continue to kick on with his development in order to deserve to be at a club like Tottenham.

“I’m sure that he can do much better and he has quality. He has quality as a player with great power, he’s strong physically and he needs to take confidence”, Conte told his post match press conference.



“He needs to take confidence from the atmosphere and the stadium.

“Sess is a young player but if you stay in the Tottenham squad it means that you deserve to be here and you have to deserve this.

“He played a good game but he has to improve, like the other players.

“Today, at the end, I’m pleased because I’ve seen him for 75 minutes and he played a good game, but I know he can do much better.

“He has the quality physically and technically.”

Sessegnon spent last season away from Tottenham on loan, with a stint in the German Bundesliga at Hoffenheim; he made 29 appearances for the German club.