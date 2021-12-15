Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight’s league meeting with Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou’s men sit four points behind league leaders Rangers and know their room for slip-ups is limited.

Celtic have won eight of their last nine league games, drawing once, and have conceded only four goals in the run, the best defensive record over that period in the Scottish Premiership.

They did though lose on their last visit to Ross County, being edged out 1-0 in February this year.

For this evening’s meeting, Postecoglou has Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he selects Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Liam Scales.

The Celtic boss looks towards a midfield of Callum McGregor and Nir Bitton to dominate, while Josip Juranovic and David Turnbull are also selected. Adam Montgomery and Liel Abada are the attacking threat.

If Postecoglou needs to change things around then he has options on his bench, including Tom Rogic and Greg Taylor.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Scales, McGregor, Bitton, Juranovic, Turnbull, Montgomery, Abada

Substitutes: Bain, Taylor, Rogic, Shaw, Henderson, Welsh, Moffat