Serie A giants Juventus are not convinced about trying to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang has not been part of the Arsenal squad since falling out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta earlier this month.

He is not expected to be in the squad against Norwich City on Boxing Day and he has been training away from the first team at the moment.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal in January and Juventus are said to be considering signing him next month.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants are not sure about signing the Gunner in the winter transfer window.

Aubameyang does not match all the technical requirements that Juventus are looking for in a striker.

He is likely to be on their radar but Juventus are expected to consider other targets next month.

The 32-year-old is also the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad and his wage demands are also likely to be prohibitive for Juventus.

It remains to be seen whether Aubameyang finds a club if Arsenal are prepared to let him go next month.