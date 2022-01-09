Interest from Rangers has left Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi pleased, but a move this month may not be possible, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Doekhi is set to see his contract at Vitesse end in the summer and he is able to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-Dutch club now.

PSV Eindhoven are showing an interest in signing Doekhi this month, a move which would keep him in the Netherlands, but they have yet to get in touch with Vitesse.

It has been claimed that Rangers are strongly placed to lock the centre-back down to a pre-contractual agreement.

And Doekhi has been left pleased by the Scottish champions being interested in securing his services.

A move this month may be tough though as it is suggested that Vitesse want to keep Doekhi; a free transfer in the summer may suit Rangers more.

However, this month’s transfer window is likely to be Vitesse’s last chance to earn a fee from the defender’s departure.

Vitesse sit fourth in the Eredivisie at present and have conceded just one goal more than PSV Eindhoven, who top the league table.