Newcastle United are not considering Peter Kenyon to take over at the club as their new chief executive, contrary to claims, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Magpies have entered a new era following the take over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October.

Newcastle’s hierarchy are determined to restructure the club, including their administrative backbone and a new chief executive is a priority.

It has been claimed that former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Kenyon is being considered by the Magpies owners to run the club off the field.

However, claims that Kenyon is a candidate for the post of chief executive at St James’ Park are wide of the mark.

The Tyneside giants are on the hunt to make administrative additions to their backroom staff but Kenyon is not in the running to take over as club chief.

Kenyon failed with multiple attempts to buy Newcastle from Mike Ashley before the club’s current ownership group succeeded.

Newcastle are also on the lookout for a new director of football and Dan Ashworth is the name they are currently pursuing.