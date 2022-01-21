Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market and is the top target for Arsenal as they look to add a new striker to their ranks.
The Gunners are claimed to be open to forking out as much as €70m to snare away the Serbian from Florence this month, with La Viola open to letting him go for the right price.
Ex-Fiorentina star Orlandini has revealed he is open to seeing Vlahovic leave for €70m this month, but offered words of caution for the club as he feels it could scupper their European hopes.
Asked whether he would let Vlahovic join Arsenal for €70m this month, Orlandini told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Yes, but I’d be happier to have him here until June in the hope of qualifying for Europe.”
Arsenal are facing strong competition for Vlahovic from Serie A giants Juventus, who have submitted a bid that includes €35m in addition to winger Dejan Kulusevski, but Orlandini insists Fiorentina should not sell their hitman for that offer.
“Under these conditions I wouldn’t do it [sell Vlahovic to Juventus in a player plus cash deal].
“What does Fiorentina do with another winger?
“At this moment, the ideal thing would be for Vlahovic to stay in Florence until the end [of the season].
“Then let’s see if there is a possibility of him to extending his contract.”
The clock is winding down on the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will manage to strike a deal with Fiorentina for the in-demand striker.