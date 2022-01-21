Former Fiorentina midfielder Andrea Orlandini has cautioned La Viola against selling Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic during this month’s transfer window.

Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market and is the top target for Arsenal as they look to add a new striker to their ranks.

The Gunners are claimed to be open to forking out as much as €70m to snare away the Serbian from Florence this month, with La Viola open to letting him go for the right price.

Ex-Fiorentina star Orlandini has revealed he is open to seeing Vlahovic leave for €70m this month, but offered words of caution for the club as he feels it could scupper their European hopes.

Asked whether he would let Vlahovic join Arsenal for €70m this month, Orlandini told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Yes, but I’d be happier to have him here until June in the hope of qualifying for Europe.”

Arsenal are facing strong competition for Vlahovic from Serie A giants Juventus, who have submitted a bid that includes €35m in addition to winger Dejan Kulusevski, but Orlandini insists Fiorentina should not sell their hitman for that offer.

“Under these conditions I wouldn’t do it [sell Vlahovic to Juventus in a player plus cash deal].

“What does Fiorentina do with another winger?

“At this moment, the ideal thing would be for Vlahovic to stay in Florence until the end [of the season].

“Then let’s see if there is a possibility of him to extending his contract.”

The clock is winding down on the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will manage to strike a deal with Fiorentina for the in-demand striker.