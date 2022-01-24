Richard Keys has blasted Everton fans that staged a protest at Goodison Park at the weekend by hiring a plane carrying a banner calling for Bill Kenwright to leave the club, labelling it a disgusting stunt.

A terrible run of results in the Premier League has seen the Toffees fall down to 16th in the standings, just four points adrift of the drop zone.

Everton’s disastrous player recruitment policy since supremo Farhad Moshiri’s arrival at the club has been considered one of the key reasons for their struggles in a recent seasons and a banner carrying the message ’22 YEARS OF FAILURE BILL @ TIME2GOBILL’ was flown in the Goodison Park sky before the home team’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys has slammed Everton fans for flying a banner demanding Kenwright leave his post as chairman of the club, labelling the act a disgusting stunt.

Keys stressed that Kenwright has had nothing to do with the Merseyside giants’ transfer business and managerial appointments since Moshiri took over and stressed he always has the best interests of Everton in his heart.

“The point is [we have no idea who has been leading player recruitment at Goodison Park] – Bill hasn’t been anywhere near the decision-making process ever since Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov arrived”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Nowhere near it. He’s simply a figure head in the Boardroom.

“Bill has blue blood. He’s an Evertonian first – before anything else.

“He’s also a lovely man.

“I challenge anyone who’s done business with Bill – or worked with and for him – to find me somebody who’s got a bad word to say about him. You won’t.

“Whoever paid for that plane to fly over the ground ahead of the game against Villa should hang their heads in shame.

“It was a disgusting stunt.

“It cut me to pieces to see the videos of Bill in the street after the match trying to placate angry supporters.

“It was also typical of him.

“He doesn’t see himself as different to those fans – just lucky to have made a few quid and previously been custodian of the club for a time.”

Having shown Rafael Benitez the exit door, Everton are on the prowl for a new manager and the fans will be hoping the club’s hierarchy will bring in the right person this time around to kickstart an upturn in their fortunes.