Newcastle United’s swoop for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is gathering momentum, with a price the deal could be done at identified, according to Sky Sports News’ The Transfer Show.

The Magpies are chasing Carlos, but have so far faced disappointment in their bid to convince Sevilla to sell him.

Carlos has given the green light to a move to St James’ Park where he would treble his salary and is a key target for Newcastle, who want to land two centre-backs, before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Sevilla are claimed to have told Carlos they wanted to get games against Valencia and Celta Vigo out of the way before discussing a potential transfer.

Now those games have past, it is suggested that momentum has built over the course of the day regarding a deal with Newcastle.

If Newcastle hit the €45m figure with an offer, it is believed that a deal can be done for Carlos to move to the north east of England.

The Brazilian would be walking into a relegation battle in the Premier League if he does make the switch to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s men are next in action at home against fellow strugglers Everton, who may have a new manager at the helm soon.