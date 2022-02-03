Ralf Rangnick has claimed that Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard did not want to leave Manchester United at the start of the winter transfer window before changing his mind towards the end.

Lingard desperately pushed for a move away from Old Trafford towards the end of the window, with Newcastle tabling two unsuccessful bids to sign him on loan from Manchester United.

The Magpies refused to include the £12m survival bonus Manchester United wanted as part of the agreement, along with covering his full wages and paying a hefty loan fee.

Manchester United also blocked a loan move to West Ham as they did not want Lingard to join a top four rival.

Rangnick claimed that towards the start of the window Lingard did not want to leave Manchester United before changing his mind.

The Manchester United manager insisted that he was ready to grant him his wish if a club found an agreement with the Red Devils, which never happened.

The German said in a press conference: “Three weeks ago, Jesse didn’t want to leave, then he changed his mind.

“I had a chat with him 10 days ago and I could fully understand why he wanted to leave to get game time for his future and the World Cup and I told him if he finds a club and the club find a solution with our club I would allow him to leave.

“But with all the developments, things changed, we also had no agreement with any other club so we had to take a final decision as the board and keep Jesse until the end of the season.”

Lingard will spend the rest of the season at Old Trafford before leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer.